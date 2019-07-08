Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Lipe & Dalton Boosted by $1.66 Million Its Stake; Private Bank & Trust Co Continues to Hold Holding in Facebook (FB)

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 3.17 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 31,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $194.89. About 3.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – GOOGLE, FACEBOOK POWER OVER ADS WORRIES RIVALS: FRENCH STUDY; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s CEO Risks a Night in U.K. Parliament’s Clock Tower; 05/04/2018 – Facebook sent a doctor on a mission to ask hospitals to share patient data; 26/03/2018 – BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 05/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 23/04/2018 – DoubleLine’s Gundlach at Sohn Says Go Long XOP, Short Facebook; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is banning third-party data services from its ad targeting platform within the next six months; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 20/03/2018 – Wall St advances on energy bump; Facebook woes continues

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,849 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 8,704 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd stated it has 80,588 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated has invested 0.76% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). America First Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,130 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.15% stake. Saturna Capital reported 406,578 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. 16,620 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl Svcs. Raymond James & Assocs reported 4.38M shares. Sunbelt Secs owns 36,135 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Cadence Bancshares Na reported 13,393 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Carroll Incorporated has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Winslow Evans Crocker has 43,962 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 252,364 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 1,343 were accumulated by Country Comml Bank. Fin Advisory holds 0.09% or 4,100 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,710 shares to 27,796 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,379 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. $7.79M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8.