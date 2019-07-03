Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Grand Jean Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lowered Its Position by $301,632

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, down from 10,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 54,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – Norwest Equity Partners and Gopher Resource Complete Sale to Energy Capital Partners; 21/03/2018 – No Barriers Warriors, Wells Fargo Seek Veterans with Disabilities for their 2018 Expedition; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.30B for 8.48 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.