Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Beech Hill Advisors Has Increased by $378,800 Its Holding; D R Horton (DHI) Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Position as Valuation Rose

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 35,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 11.28M shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 4.77M shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22,309 shares to 150,433 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,025 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,000 were reported by Barbara Oil. Cidel Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,587 shares. Covington Inv Advsrs holds 0.84% or 30,899 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,926 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr holds 28,564 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Finance Management Pro holds 655 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc stated it has 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meridian Inv Counsel accumulated 24,945 shares. Sarissa Management Lp owns 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sunbelt Securities holds 1.46% or 36,135 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 64,595 shares. Bainco Interest reported 0.91% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Financial Architects Inc reported 851 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock.

