Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Beddow Capital Management Has Upped by $935,600 Its Stake; Twin Focus Capital Partners Lifted Its Encana (ECA) Position by $392,763

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 7.13 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 8.89M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 189,193 shares to 354,441 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siemens Ag (SIEGY) by 22,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,962 shares, and cut its stake in Escalade Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.