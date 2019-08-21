Abbvie (ABBV) Position Maintained by Loudon Investment Management Llc; Howland Capital Management Decreased Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake by $4.02 Million as Share Value Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 18,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 141,053 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.54 million, down from 159,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $282.22. About 62,268 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 4,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,549 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 36,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 3.93 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 16,572 shares to 204,486 shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 28,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company De has 0.63% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 91,443 shares. Maryland has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 900 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 2,913 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company, a Japan-based fund reported 5,856 shares. Harvey Commerce Lc has invested 3.11% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Profund Advsr Ltd holds 7,720 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Blackhill Capital, a New Jersey-based fund reported 600 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Pittenger And Anderson invested in 27,584 shares. Conning reported 1,470 shares stake. Monetary Management holds 0.02% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 2,729 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 12,976 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,838 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.53M shares. 2,850 were reported by Amarillo Bancorporation. California Employees Retirement accumulated 3.04 million shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc reported 1,160 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hilltop Incorporated has invested 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 186,770 are owned by Blackhill Capital. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 5.70M shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Com reported 0.29% stake. Planning Advsr Lc owns 2,972 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability reported 15,620 shares. 15,462 were reported by Mrj. 67,454 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Umb State Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Glovista Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 3,628 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62M. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

