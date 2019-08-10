Abbvie (ABBV) Position Has Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc; As Synaptics (SYNA) Share Price Declined, West Coast Financial Boosted Its Position by $407,082

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 10,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 79,722 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 69,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 1.46M shares traded or 117.28% up from the average. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 6,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 107,827 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 101,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69 million shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,252 shares to 8,002 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,182 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M.

