Abbvie (ABBV) Position Has Lifted by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc; Bronson Point Management Has Boosted Its Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $3.24 Million

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.05 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie bails on ADC Rova-T in lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) 6.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What is the NASDAQ FANG Group and Why Does it Matter? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diamondback (FANG) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.4% – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

