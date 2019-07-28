Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined While Intact Investment Management Trimmed Position by $5.01 Million; Cbs New (CBS) Stake Held by At Bancorp

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 57.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 62,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 108,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T

At Bancorp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 10,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,934 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 22,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.43M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger: Reuters, citing; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR: CreditWatch Placement Reflects Increased Operational and Fincl Risks Resulting From CBS’s Standoff With NAI; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL ALSO INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR SHOWTIME, CBS SPORTS NETWORK AND SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control but must take battle to court; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counter offer to CBS bid, sources say; 12/04/2018 – #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced out as CBS chief amid CBS-@Viacom merger; Massive shareholder lawsuits plus Moonves’ $150m severance and other perks package if ousted more @foxbusiness 340pm EDT; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 11/04/2018 – Redstone Has $187 Million Reasons Not to Push Moonves Out at CBS; 02/04/2018 – CBS set to make below-market bid for Viacom

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 61,150 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Lc reported 4,750 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mercer Advisers owns 300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nippon Life Insur Co stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moneta Group Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 385 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Harvey Inv Co Ltd Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 103,871 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 5,600 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Edgewood Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 77,530 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gideon Cap Incorporated owns 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,928 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va stated it has 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Indiana Invest Mngmt invested in 16,955 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3.90 million shares. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 8,723 shares. M&R Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 0.35% or 19,464 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 43,861 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $70.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 217,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Llp stated it has 5,798 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,180 were reported by First Mercantile Trust Co. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% or 67,778 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Service holds 145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Focused Investors Lc holds 3.89% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1.87M shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 0.38% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 132,900 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt owns 618 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd accumulated 24,700 shares. Victory Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 3.35 million shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 40,769 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Capital Intll Limited Ca accumulated 0.14% or 12,652 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 10 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj reported 56,315 shares stake. New York-based Matrix Asset Advsrs has invested 1.72% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

