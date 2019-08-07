Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined While Fil LTD Cut Its Holding by $8.41 Million; Vanguard Group Upped Its Holding in Radian Group (RDN) as Share Value Declined

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 97,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 46 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 97,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $64.77. About 9.91 million shares traded or 0.84% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 395,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 19.93 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413.32M, up from 19.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 1.03M shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.13 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1.69 million shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $59.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 238,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs Inc has 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% or 3,900 shares. Frontier Com invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.89% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Strategic owns 5,302 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bailard Inc invested in 8,575 shares. Smith Moore & has invested 0.67% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Grassi Inv holds 0.93% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 77,550 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc owns 116,044 shares. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spark Inv Ltd Llc holds 469,900 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 32,195 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $101.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10.94M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113.26M shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 11,900 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 306,598 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bailard has invested 0.03% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 29,944 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 0.49% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 531,166 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0.21% stake. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 17,627 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,945 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 2.48M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.1% or 47,917 shares. E&G Limited Partnership reported 0.15% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 14,469 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management holds 0.06% or 465,271 shares.