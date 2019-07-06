Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined While Ameriprise Financial Has Lowered Its Holding; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Rose, Montag & Caldwell Cut Its Holding by $5.28 Million

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 21,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,464 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.35M, down from 245,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $291.77. About 374,640 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 316,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.35M, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Financial Institutions Inc (NASDAQ:FISI) by 23,211 shares to 69,291 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR) by 17,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 8.26 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 68,368 shares to 248,063 shares, valued at $41.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.63 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

