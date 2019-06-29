Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined While Advisory Alpha Decreased Holding by $7.56 Million; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Holder Sector Gamma As Lifted Holding by $4.00 Million as Stock Rose

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 724.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 57,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 384,209 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 2.33% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X–Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Invest; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX – IN DTX301 COHORT 1, AS OF FEB 15, THERE WERE NO INFUSION-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS & NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN: CRYSVITA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Investigational Gene Therapy in Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency; 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – ULTRAGENYX PHARM INC – Biologic License Application (BLA): 761068 April 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 30/05/2018 – RENTSCHLER, ULTRAGENYX START FILL & FINISH PACT FOR MEPSEVII; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761068 Company: ULTRAGENYX PHARM INC

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 97 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,655 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.85 million, down from 2,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 21.38 million shares traded or 177.21% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 10,416 shares to 396,990 shares, valued at $16.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 49,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,684 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 138,379 shares. Verity Asset Management reported 8,136 shares. C Grp Inc A S accumulated 38,168 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 25,295 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 8,392 shares. 16,320 were reported by Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Inc. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc holds 55,540 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP owns 19,823 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated invested 0.03% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,370 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 181,237 shares. 4,353 are owned by Ameritas. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 301,003 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.23 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 72 shares to 2,818 shares, valued at $741.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXO) by 5,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).