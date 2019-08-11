Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined While Intact Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.01 Million; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Addenda Capital Has Cut by $388,601 Its Position

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 57.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 62,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 45,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 108,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.89M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 4,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 31,573 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 36,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 898,836 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 105,000 shares to 115,900 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 164,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,000 were reported by Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Co. The Michigan-based Jlb has invested 1.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Albion Financial Ut accumulated 5,594 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp owns 1.08 million shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Com holds 0.84% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 22,421 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company stated it has 1.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.35% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Premier Asset Ltd Liability invested in 29,855 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Gradient Invs Limited Company invested in 96,771 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Sit Investment Assoc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 183,290 shares. Macroview Lc reported 334 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 75,141 shares. 26,499 are held by Schnieders Capital Ltd Liability. Moller Fincl holds 7,126 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.