Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined While Horseman Capital Management LTD Decreased Holding; Ashfield Capital Partners Decreased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 6,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 109,643 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, down from 116,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38,976 shares to 276,391 shares, valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62 million. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated invested in 0.85% or 98,953 shares. Missouri-based Acropolis Invest Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability accumulated 105,486 shares. American Asset Management has 4,266 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0.73% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cove Street Llc stated it has 1,500 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brandywine Investment Management Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.17M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.39% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northside Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.44% or 13,808 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 109,643 shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boltwood Management reported 9,224 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation accumulated 0.16% or 32,083 shares. Bb&T has 0.75% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 521,522 shares.

