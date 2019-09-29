Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined While Charter Trust Company Cut Its Stake; Yy (YY) Holder Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.30 Million

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 5,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 117,058 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, down from 122,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 33,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 161,895 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.28M, down from 195,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.66% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 2.50M shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 25,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Straddle Traders Just Won Big on This Volatility Bet – Schaeffers Research” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Idera teams up with AbbVie in cancer combo therapies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glovista Invests Llc accumulated 0.08% or 3,331 shares. Cincinnati Finance Corp invested in 1.06% or 396,800 shares. Griffin Asset Inc reported 1.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Foyston Gordon And Payne reported 0.17% stake. Kessler Invest Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 594 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com stated it has 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Highland Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 21,738 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.47% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 71,035 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,522 shares. Sarissa Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc reported 18,695 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Argi Investment Ltd accumulated 46,617 shares. 77,530 are held by Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Corp. Linscomb Williams invested 0.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Incorporated Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,994 shares to 17,290 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Companies Class A (NYSE:EL) by 1,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 26,668 shares to 464,230 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 21,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).