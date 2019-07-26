Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Raised by Fulton Bank; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Position by $146.10 Million as Share Price Rose

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 103.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 549,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.88M, up from 531,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $308.73. About 1.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 6,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,211 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 66,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 12.08 million shares traded or 30.13% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M was made by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. $7.39 million worth of stock was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30.

