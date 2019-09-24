Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Maintained by Selway Asset Management; Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Stock Price Declined While Peoples Financial Services Has Increased Stake by $1.29 Million

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 111.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 18,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 34,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 16,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $73.1. About 243,156 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 97.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 40,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 81,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, up from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 70,928 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amer Money Mngmt Lc owns 44,309 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Limited owns 8,146 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Com holds 15,932 shares. Private Wealth Incorporated holds 11,434 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.45% or 1.32M shares. Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 1.22% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 202,614 shares. Eqis Management holds 0.08% or 12,736 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1,500 were accumulated by Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Corp. Groesbeck Investment Nj invested 4.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Btim Corporation holds 27,263 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 6,002 were reported by Drexel Morgan And. S R Schill And Associates invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

