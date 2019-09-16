Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Maintained by Lvw Advisors Llc; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.80 Million

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 39,011 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 34,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.63. About 2.57 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 1.11 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp, which manages about $5.19 billion and $455.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 500,000 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $21.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster Motley Incorporated owns 44,149 shares. Murphy Capital invested in 6,806 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Montgomery stated it has 19,136 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 0.23% stake. 114,040 were accumulated by Fin Engines Ltd Liability Corp. 194,965 were reported by Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.54M shares. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y has 2.33% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stearns Grp Inc has 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,963 shares. Charter holds 117,058 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 411,836 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com owns 8.85 million shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Waverton Management has 12,113 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. $1.00M worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $361.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,599 shares to 37,672 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,056 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).