Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Maintained by Lipe & Dalton; Sather Financial Group Upped Markel (MKL) Holding

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 7.91M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.73. About 28,762 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. On Thursday, August 29 the insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,551 shares to 36,927 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Wide Group Hldgs A S owns 125,780 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.33% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fragasso Group holds 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,195 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 0.23% or 3,900 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 47,892 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 2,290 shares stake. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited reported 8.97M shares stake. 77,786 are held by Etrade Management Ltd Liability Com. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 470 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barbara Oil Communications reported 0.96% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 827,124 shares. 783 are held by Live Your Vision Ltd Liability. Tiemann Investment Advisors reported 16,465 shares stake.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Encourages Markel Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markel: Looks Just OK After A Tough Year – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Markel Until It’s Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,673 shares to 171,055 shares, valued at $15.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 23,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,056 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).