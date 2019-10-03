Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Maintained by Highland Capital Management Lp; Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Stake as Market Value Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 190,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 183,469 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $73.48. About 2.81M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $121.83M for 10.30 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 147,500 shares to 262,500 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 55,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swedbank stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oakworth Inc owns 7,839 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Davis R M Inc accumulated 21,871 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Welch Grp Limited Liability Company reported 2.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Auxier Asset Management accumulated 28,650 shares. Td Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 455 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Limited Co holds 52,373 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Private Tru Communications Na stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ghp Inv owns 5,849 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Logan Capital Mngmt stated it has 146,761 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Davy Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.3% or 12,881 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 115,045 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Communications owns 0.89% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 54,513 shares. Girard Ptnrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,105 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.