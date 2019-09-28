Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Increased by Private Capital Advisors Inc; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Upped Its Stake by $2.79 Million

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 213.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 76,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 112,852 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21 million, up from 35,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 16,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 128,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.21 million, up from 111,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why AbbVie’s Stock Sank in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FTC requests AbbVie, Allergan for more information on $63 billion deal – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “6 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Where Analysts See Large Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. 55,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $3.62M on Wednesday, July 31. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $842.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81,712 shares to 269,122 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

