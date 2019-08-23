Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Increased by Btc Capital Management Inc; Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Cut Holding by $567,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 32,086 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 3,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 53,621 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 49,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 4.24 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B Riley Finl Inc by 76,971 shares to 131,891 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job Inc (Prn) by 7.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $110,654 activity.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wabash National Corporation (WNC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MTS Announces Contract Valued At Up To $30.4 Million For World’s Largest Heavy Vehicle Durability Simulator – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MTS Systems Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Dubuque Bancshares Tru Co has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,078 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 4,499 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 8,880 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs reported 18,500 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 7,654 shares. 5,100 are held by Parsons Cap Management Ri. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 72,924 shares. 1,800 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada. Brandywine Glob Inv Llc has 0.03% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 9,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 4,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 335,683 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Grand Jean Mgmt stated it has 6,055 shares. Laffer Invests has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shoker Investment Counsel reported 1.39% stake. First Amer National Bank & Trust holds 0.54% or 93,552 shares in its portfolio. Garland Mngmt Incorporated owns 59,175 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Lc invested in 0.07% or 2,600 shares. Page Arthur B has 7,015 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Maryland Capital Mgmt holds 55,917 shares. Cap Guardian Com invested in 0.16% or 142,337 shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al owns 29,170 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rnc Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 488,473 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sei reported 186,890 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,129 shares to 62,796 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,861 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).