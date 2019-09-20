Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Held by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc; Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stake Maintained by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 3,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 197,801 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.69M, up from 194,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $104.53. About 389,032 shares traded or 3.80% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 5.41M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 18,904 shares to 134,324 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 41,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,313 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 321 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 273,047 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 3,820 shares stake. 5,345 were accumulated by Private Company Na. Rhumbline Advisers reported 181,006 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,058 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 24 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 192,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. South Dakota Council has 0.05% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 5,812 were reported by Campbell Co Adviser Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Limited Liability reported 0.26% stake. Assets Management Limited Liability reported 46,000 shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt holds 0.65% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 934,630 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,522 shares. Stewart And Patten Company Ltd invested in 0.19% or 14,829 shares. Iowa Natl Bank invested 1.94% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Advisor Prtnrs holds 0.34% or 38,691 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund accumulated 30,830 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 178,332 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Company Na stated it has 49,670 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Maryland-based Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Eagleclaw Managment Llc has invested 1.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co reported 4,369 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 613 shares to 1,587 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. by 10,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,476 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.