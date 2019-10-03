Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Has Raised by Cwh Capital Management Inc; Shareholder Horizon Investments Increased Motorola Solutions Com New (MSI) Holding

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (MSI) by 164.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 2,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 4,114 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $686,000, up from 1,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $164.43. About 1.14 million shares traded or 16.13% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1343.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 80,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 86,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 5,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 8.05M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $246.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,242 shares to 11,568 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,309 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Vertex Pharmaceuticals; CRISPR Therapeutics Is a Better Biotech Growth Stock – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “USPTO to review validity of Imbruvica patent – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (ABBV) and Allergan (AGN) Receive Second Request from FTC on Pending Transaction – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76 million on Monday, September 16. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tru Co Of Vermont invested in 1.22% or 202,614 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Lc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Texas-based Chilton Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1.59M are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Portland Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,809 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.43% or 20,101 shares. Focused Wealth reported 1,562 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). World Asset Management Inc holds 0.4% or 111,126 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 884,906 shares stake. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Co holds 2.76% or 104,225 shares. Veritas Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 1,400 shares stake. Interocean Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubic Asset Llc accumulated 4,428 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co stated it has 820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Etrade Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited has 2.48 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Com has 370,149 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.55% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 668,454 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.1% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 297,414 shares. Reilly Fin Limited owns 347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 8,087 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Vanguard Gp reported 18.34 million shares. Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.12% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Macquarie Group Limited holds 0% or 3,797 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. The insider BROWN GREGORY Q sold 264,635 shares worth $46.79 million.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 37,113 shares to 9,740 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 71,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,919 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc Com.