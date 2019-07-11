Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Has Increased by Motco; Nuance Investments Holding in Baxter Intl (BAX) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 113,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,847 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.54M, down from 415,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.12. About 2.60 million shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75

Motco increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 7,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,930 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 94,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.24M for 25.35 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 90,271 shares to 531,765 shares, valued at $48.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 27,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,875 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares reported 3,177 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% or 185,203 shares. Rowland & Company Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Endurance Wealth Mngmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 481 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 4,891 shares. Diversified Trust Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 42,508 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Tn accumulated 153,791 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 666,507 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1.90M shares. Btim invested in 4,662 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 449,309 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 35,155 shares. Birmingham Cap Management Al holds 0.66% or 18,212 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.03 million activity. Mason Jeanne K also sold $2.68 million worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Thursday, January 31.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Europacific Growth Fd F3 by 14,765 shares to 122,316 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 61,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD).