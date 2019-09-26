Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Has Increased by Meristem Llp; Dollar General (DG) Market Valuation Rose While Fenimore Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $1.30 Million

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 53.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 4,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 13,902 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 9,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 5.22M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 9,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 351,027 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.45M, down from 360,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $159.46. About 427,974 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock or 15,552 shares. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.85% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Selway Asset invested 1.68% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 12,113 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd has 10,860 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 42,423 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Autus Asset Lc holds 0.98% or 85,298 shares. Utah-based Albion Group Ut has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Scotia has 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership owns 16,010 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mengis Capital, Oregon-based fund reported 42,921 shares. Blue Fin Capital owns 14,932 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Pura Vida Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.69% or 79,980 shares. 175,532 were reported by Smith Salley & Associate. 10,223 are owned by Personal Capital Advsr Corp. Hallmark Mgmt holds 40,577 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: AbbVie, Kraft Heinz And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners I (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 16,146 shares to 551,833 shares, valued at $31.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 22,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 29.10 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy that Are Not Amazon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Partners reported 8,000 shares. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 176,718 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Haverford Fincl has invested 1.33% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.49% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mackay Shields Limited Co accumulated 78,151 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 2.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 2.27 million shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 53,823 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 1,572 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 216,156 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt reported 15,511 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.16% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 52,305 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).