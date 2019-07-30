Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Raised Its Position; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Share Value Declined While Atika Capital Management Has Raised Position

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 114,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, up from 99,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.84. About 553,963 shares traded or 30.58% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 4,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,343 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 9.99 million shares traded or 5.83% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii (IDLV) by 93,524 shares to 69,836 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 32,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,266 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (UCI).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 29,488 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 67,454 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.29% or 201,365 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Natl Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 47,628 shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 15,305 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Lc invested in 0.92% or 1.15M shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 12,488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer reported 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Highland Capital Management LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mackenzie invested in 0.02% or 128,288 shares. Moreover, Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 62,019 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,415 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 1.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Llp holds 0% or 9,381 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Pnc Fincl Gru has 7,615 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 310,719 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 420,579 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 102,063 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,940 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Llc, a New York-based fund reported 220,806 shares. Cullinan holds 5,000 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com invested in 24,680 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv accumulated 5,594 shares. Hartford Fincl reported 175 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 343,413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 3.05 million shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 39,000 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv by 10,200 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).