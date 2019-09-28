Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Its Stake; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Has Raised by Pictet & Cie Europe Sa

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 3,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 81,933 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99M, up from 78,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 281,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.47 million, down from 286,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,027 shares to 52,370 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 70,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,586 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Partnership owns 0.76% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 93,525 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 425,700 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,176 shares. 8,389 were accumulated by Legacy Private Co. Victory Management, Ohio-based fund reported 328,535 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.02% or 1,580 shares. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 36,643 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 305,851 shares. Sonata Cap Group Incorporated reported 1,015 shares. Marsico Capital Management Limited has 1.89% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 216,780 shares. Foundry Prns reported 2,327 shares. Bragg Financial Inc holds 35,253 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 1,662 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 78,670 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Park National Corporation Oh accumulated 3,022 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock or 15,552 shares. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Trust Co Na reported 5,467 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt accumulated 13,008 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Paw Capital Corporation holds 8,000 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny reported 49,149 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Horseman Ltd holds 16,000 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Regions Financial, a Alabama-based fund reported 224,043 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 292,050 shares. Moreover, Roberts Glore & Communication Il has 1.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,206 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 21,738 were accumulated by Highland Cap Mngmt Lc. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 54,524 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw has 0.68% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spirit Of America Management New York reported 5,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability New York has 17,741 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).