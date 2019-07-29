Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Todd Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $5.48 Million as Stock Declined; Moneygram Intl (MGI) Position Has Upped by Beach Point Capital Management Lp

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 68,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,576 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06 million, up from 230,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.21. About 7.73 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 503,660 shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 72.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss $52.5M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors (MGI); 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Barclays Plc holds 0% or 13,855 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Swiss Natl Bank has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 77,900 shares. 7,160 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 38,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 12,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 320,708 are held by Spark Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.60 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 2,057 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 2.24 million shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 23,135 shares to 528,370 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 182,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Technologies Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 267,909 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 470,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,254 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX).

