Abbvie (ABBV) Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $45.39 Million as Stock Declined; As Realty Income (O) Stock Price Declined, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Increased Holding

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 567,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 9.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.06M, down from 9.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 7.91M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 208.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 88,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 131,304 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, up from 42,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 1.62M shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Bank Of The West holds 0.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 56,903 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 35,951 shares. 7.45 million were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Boys Arnold has invested 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 945,130 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 11,474 shares. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 0.13% or 15,637 shares. Brookstone Capital has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or reported 41,053 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Prudential Pcl holds 2.32M shares. Laffer Invs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,933 shares. 3,587 were reported by Mngmt.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39 billion for 7.17 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 196,825 shares to 815,168 shares, valued at $156.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,000 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.09% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moors & Cabot accumulated 0.14% or 29,374 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc holds 0.46% or 190,390 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.23% or 39,114 shares in its portfolio. Community Natl Bank Na accumulated 956 shares. Gemmer Asset Management owns 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 178 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.06% or 32,551 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 21,849 are owned by Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com reported 69,356 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). First Interstate Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 300 shares. British Columbia Corp holds 0.03% or 54,666 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 73,757 shares.