Abbvie (ABBV) Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Trimmed Holding by $45.39 Million as Market Value Declined; Illumina (ILMN) Market Value Rose While Moors & Cabot Raised Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 567,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.06 million, down from 9.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 6,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,310 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 7,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $300.9. About 909,601 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $2.41 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider deSouza Francis A sold $848,854. $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S. $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T.

