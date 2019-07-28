Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Decreased Its Holding by $592,200

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 22,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,791 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 76,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,812 were reported by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp holds 29,178 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sfe Inv Counsel holds 0.51% or 26,425 shares. 1.28 million were reported by Suvretta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Stifel holds 6.21M shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt has 1.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 33,895 shares. Community Tru holds 125,943 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Zwj Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 43,530 shares. Welch Forbes Lc has invested 0.97% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Asset Mgmt reported 375,085 shares. 64,184 are owned by Somerset. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 1.17M shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Capital Investment Ltd has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 2,850 are owned by Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Company. Bartlett And stated it has 112,433 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 37,944 shares. 6,551 were accumulated by St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Perkins Mngmt reported 10,750 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 13.20M shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt owns 28,213 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Llc owns 5,307 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 113,820 shares. 2,868 are held by Cutter & Com Brokerage Inc. Arvest National Bank Tru Division holds 0.66% or 118,103 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Co reported 22,501 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Pnc Services Group reported 4.23M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

