Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Sandy Spring Bank Has Trimmed Position; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted Holding by $1.12 Million as Stock Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 54,780 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, up from 48,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.27M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 41,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 59,761 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, down from 101,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.65 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million worth of stock. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,490 shares to 62,791 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,305 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.20 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.