Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Decreased Position by $442,458; Forest Hill Capital Lowered Holding in Investar Hldg (ISTR) by $622,006 as Market Valuation Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 28,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 313,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 342,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 5,501 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 4,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 76,844 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 81,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $67.74. About 5.14 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 52,200 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 903 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.55% or 335,683 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorp & accumulated 0.25% or 9,380 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gladius Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 26,142 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer owns 6,050 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.85% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Swedbank has invested 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Huntington Fincl Bank reported 0.58% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kingfisher Cap Limited Com has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barton Invest owns 8,994 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parsons Mngmt Ri invested in 75,748 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc Inc reported 35,840 shares stake.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,908 shares to 11,894 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 384,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 55,000 shares valued at $3.62 million were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31B for 7.43 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

