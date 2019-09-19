Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Pittenger & Anderson Cut Its Holding; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increased Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position by $424,496

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 5,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, down from 9,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 4.73 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 26,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 192,904 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 166,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 839,838 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 2.19M shares to 15.94M shares, valued at $333.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 285,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 572,610 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh reported 28,917 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 37,255 shares stake. Us National Bank De owns 114,750 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 337 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance holds 1.16M shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.08 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 9.30 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 33,819 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 38,853 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.70M shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 13,872 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 46,280 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 209,490 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 88,537 shares.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,368 shares to 137,287 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Intl Group accumulated 4.38M shares. Bailard owns 8,339 shares. Culbertson A N Inc has 1.69% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 83,837 shares. 306,281 were reported by Bancorp. Canandaigua Natl Bank & Communication holds 0.42% or 31,184 shares. Yorktown And holds 0.47% or 17,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,103 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bennicas Associate holds 14,733 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department invested in 4,712 shares. Moreover, Green Square Limited Liability has 0.78% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 17,295 shares. 2.74 million are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Bonness Enter accumulated 36,600 shares or 1.66% of the stock. 9,454 were reported by Parkside Commercial Bank. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 62,637 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.86 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.