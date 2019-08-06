Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Oarsman Capital Decreased Stake; Ametek (AME) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 12,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 45,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 7.01 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 56,505 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 60,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 687,187 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru has invested 1.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Agf Invests America Inc holds 1.01% or 35,207 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 0.19% or 12,200 shares. Dupont Corporation reported 53,147 shares stake. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Atlantic Union Bank reported 14,304 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Com has 51,872 shares. First Personal Financial Services reported 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Torch Wealth Management invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Smith Salley & holds 1.6% or 123,686 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Beech Hill Advsr has invested 2.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 13,925 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 0.48% stake. 8,764 were reported by Gamco Investors Et Al. Montecito Bank And accumulated 18,202 shares or 0.45% of the stock.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 7.12 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM) by 13,904 shares to 73,542 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf by 27,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 98,038 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $64.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 68,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

