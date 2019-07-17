Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose While Somerville Kurt F Has Cut Stake

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 33.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,015 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, down from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.78. About 1.66M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 11,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,953 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, down from 110,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 8.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 7.82 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 24,671 shares to 61,998 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 13,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Freedom 2025 Fund (FFTWX).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 8,201 are held by Papp L Roy &. Stratford Consulting Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 2,565 shares. Moreover, Montrusco Bolton Incorporated has 0.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). National Asset Mgmt Inc has 22,563 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 4,450 were reported by Weybosset Mngmt. Mairs & Power reported 84,596 shares. State Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dillon Assocs owns 49,546 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Mngmt Pro reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Charles Schwab Invest, a California-based fund reported 6.43M shares. Van Hulzen Asset holds 31,353 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 542,550 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,194 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.17% or 2.97 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Delaware owns 174,664 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Company reported 1,408 shares stake. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation has 1.65 million shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 5,310 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,171 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 413,372 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Minneapolis Portfolio Management Limited Com owns 2,350 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Korea Inv reported 762,557 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.05% or 6,180 shares. Moreover, Bragg Fincl Advisors has 0.88% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 42,805 shares. Scopus Asset LP has invested 2.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares to 37,858 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.01 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.