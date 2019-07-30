Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Moors & Cabot Has Trimmed Its Holding by $303,040; Mairs & Power Has Boosted Holding in Raven Industries (RAVN) by $2.35 Million

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 61,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 234,371 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, up from 172,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 81,464 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 3,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,913 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 37,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 9.99 million shares traded or 5.83% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $136,408 activity. $101,530 worth of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was bought by PAROD RICK on Monday, April 1.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 6,690 shares to 170,150 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garrett Motion Inc. by 144,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,154 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.40 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 11,763 shares to 47,028 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.