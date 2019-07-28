Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Upped Position; Walmart (WMT) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 06/03/2018 – ALDI UK ALDIEI.UL SALES UP 13.9 PCT, LIDL UK SALES UP 13.3 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 26/04/2018 – With Billions to Spend, Walmart Seeks E-Commerce Site in India; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 02/04/2018 – ONLINE PHARMACY START-UP PILLPACK IS IN TALKS TO BE ACQUIRED BY WALMART FOR UNDER $1 BILLION – CNBC, CITING; 05/03/2018 – Walmart has rolled out meal kits to 250 stores; 28/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Indian trader group objects to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 345.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 19,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,482 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 5,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.35 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 45,430 shares. Skba Capital holds 2.82% or 179,900 shares in its portfolio. Amer Asset Management holds 2,990 shares. 64,961 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Adage Capital Partners Gru Limited Liability Co holds 3.79M shares. Rech And Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 300 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 2,165 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Inv Corp Il has 0.44% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 38,314 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 4.89 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 66,769 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.43% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Meyer Handelman Com reported 276,774 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Group Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oakwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca owns 56,320 shares. Tci Wealth has 0.67% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Daiwa Secs Grp, a Japan-based fund reported 75,798 shares. Blackhill stated it has 186,770 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest owns 6,153 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sawgrass Asset Lc has invested 1.59% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund accumulated 29,327 shares or 0.52% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur accumulated 9.21 million shares. The California-based Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Texas-based Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 126,793 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

