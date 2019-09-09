Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Share Price Declined, Robotti Robert Has Raised by $482,085 Its Holding

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 2.01M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 64,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, down from 70,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.88. About 5.08 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28B for 7.33 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,728 shares to 361,156 shares, valued at $26.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm National Bank holds 0.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 308,285 shares. 25,379 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Chatham Group reported 69,334 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited Liability stated it has 17,496 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mirador Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.72% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zwj Counsel Inc holds 30,615 shares. Lederer Associates Invest Counsel Ca owns 1.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,045 shares. Aristotle Capital Limited Liability reported 718,898 shares. Page Arthur B owns 7,015 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 11,669 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 0.8% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Allied Advisory owns 81,819 shares. American Money Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 42,477 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.8% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 68,241 shares. Rdl Financial holds 0.87% or 15,767 shares in its portfolio.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $35.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,135 shares, and cut its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

