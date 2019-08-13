Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; American Investment Services Lifted Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $2.26 Million as Shares Declined

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 18,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 25,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 43,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.17. About 5.14M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 28,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 275,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27 million, up from 247,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 8.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.18 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) stated it has 22,446 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J has 16,826 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank reported 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Armstrong Henry H Associates has 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 24,441 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc reported 17,042 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Pitcairn holds 24,203 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Company has 5,019 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Northstar Group reported 9,313 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 4.28 million shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0.04% or 5,265 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.21% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9.03M shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Art Ltd Liability reported 117,600 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Com has 27,200 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Of Virginia Va stated it has 12,894 shares.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $138.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,700 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 122,437 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $29.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 9,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,384 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).

