Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Increased Position by $867,600; Moodys (MCO) Holder Allen Investment Management Has Increased Stake

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 31,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 626,112 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.29M, up from 594,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $213.18. About 685,996 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gallipolis City School District, Oh’s Go To A3; Outlook Negative; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Issuer Rating To Ado Properties S.A; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Underlying, A3 Enhanced To Mountain View Sd, Pa’s Go Bonds, Series Of 2018; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Mig 1 To Bloomfield, Nj’s Bans; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RETAIL DEFAULTS TO PEAK IN EARLY 2018, EVEN AS PRESSURES PERSIST AMONG WEAKER ISSUERS; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Caa1 Rating To Lsb’s New Notes; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades The City Of North Tonawanda, Ny’s Go To A2; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Three Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Tryon Park Clo, Ltd; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TWO TRANCHES, AFFIRMS TWO TRANCHES IN 2

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 47.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 37,429 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, up from 25,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 10.15M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 12,093 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc reported 1.07% stake. Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il has invested 0.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bogle Investment Mgmt Lp De accumulated 168,556 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cypress Cap Grp holds 2.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 150,559 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 18,695 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept accumulated 36,314 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Covington Capital Mngmt owns 26,728 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.91% or 18,146 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates reported 9,865 shares stake. Penbrook reported 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Foundation Advsr stated it has 11,124 shares. Maryland Capital Management owns 61,134 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.08% or 4.36M shares.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,550 shares to 32,967 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 41,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,850 shares, and cut its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $1.76 million worth of stock was bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,116 shares to 355,685 shares, valued at $172.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,227 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 138,975 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability. The New York-based Quantbot Lp has invested 0.26% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Motco accumulated 76 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 5,795 shares. Us-based Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lateef Investment LP reported 2,300 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 11,448 shares. Meritage LP invested in 908,089 shares. Finemark Financial Bank Trust holds 1,122 shares. 14,526 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 3,199 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership stated it has 16,528 shares. Harvest Cap Management Inc has 3,460 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv reported 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

