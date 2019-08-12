Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Decreased Its Stake; Antipodean Advisors Has Trimmed Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Position as Valuation Declined

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 6,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 94,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 100,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 5.09 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 1.33M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Would Still Be Herbalife’s Largest Holder After Tender; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 38,173 shares. The Missouri-based Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Edmp stated it has 3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Waters Parkerson & Communications Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Fincl Bank invested in 1.1% or 120,826 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 22,278 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Barton Investment Mngmt owns 8,994 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 79,058 are held by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 70,047 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 1.8% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 42,307 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 284,348 shares. Miles Inc has 0.8% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,431 shares. Hodges Cap Management reported 31,513 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1.04M were accumulated by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million worth of stock or 55,000 shares. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.11 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,585 shares to 147,235 shares, valued at $32.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 38,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:UL).

