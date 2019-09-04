Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Leuthold Group Has Boosted Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Lowered Position by $308,991

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 811 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,933 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 5,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $356.89. About 2.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 63.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 22,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 57,089 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 34,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $66.22. About 7.53M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 14,601 shares. Benin Mgmt has 721 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp reported 66,700 shares stake. Hengistbury Inv Ptnrs Llp owns 86,500 shares. Moreover, Eqis Cap Management Inc has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Princeton Strategies Gp Lc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers Merchants Investments owns 8,793 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 353,591 shares stake. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.27 million shares. Hilltop Hldg holds 0.85% or 10,532 shares. 1,385 were accumulated by Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management). James Research stated it has 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 30,150 are held by Nippon Life Americas Inc. 20,000 are owned by Nokota Mgmt Lp.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.29 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,261 shares to 420,921 shares, valued at $118.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,828 were accumulated by Foster Dykema Cabot & Company Ma. Leavell Management owns 0.62% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 69,294 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 171,453 shares. Pura Vida Investments Ltd Com has invested 1.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Athena Cap Limited Com holds 0.11% or 4,739 shares in its portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Security reported 22,129 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research owns 784,586 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reported 16,416 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 608,052 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 5,705 shares. Sarissa Management LP stated it has 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tiedemann Advsr Lc reported 13,498 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.33% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 30,235 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 3,179 shares. Cidel Asset invested in 2,587 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, July 31. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,129 shares to 59,882 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corporation Class A by 215,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,479 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).