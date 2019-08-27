Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding; Telemus Capital Lifted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $1.72 Million as Valuation Declined

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 122.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 39,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 72,566 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 32,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 7.00M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,045 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 6,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 5.42M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 10,706 shares to 269,800 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 97,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,115 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi stated it has 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,422 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.51% or 2.56 million shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp holds 32,408 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 121 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% or 3.11M shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% or 22,047 shares. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 11,442 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Murphy Capital stated it has 20,783 shares. 73 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 85,331 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 16,996 were reported by Hudson Bay Capital Lp. Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 6,746 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% stake.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.39% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 24,160 shares. Indiana Tru And Mngmt invested 0.71% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Michigan-based Regal Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 1.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated reported 5,853 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi has invested 1.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shelton Capital reported 0.6% stake. Toth Advisory has 55,546 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Tctc Hldg Lc invested in 0.78% or 178,997 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.3% or 249,400 shares. Altfest L J And accumulated 8,122 shares. Wendell David Assocs holds 1.39% or 110,683 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 0.56% stake. Delphi Mgmt Ma reported 1.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ent Fincl Svcs owns 17,138 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.