Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Raised Holding; Facebook (FB) Holding Upped by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 32,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 7.10 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 469,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.60 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – It would likely be years before Facebook’s work on blockchain and cryptocurrency became anything material, Cheddar reports; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 03/05/2018 – Facebook will be ‘a better place’ now that it’s tightening restrictions, say F8 attendees; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 20/03/2018 – Regulators ratchet up pressure on Facebook over user data leak; 17/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: Facebook Tears Down Ads After McKinley Grills CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said on a call with reporters: I am going to be testifying before the U.S. congress. I’ll also be sending Mike Schroepfer (Facebook CTO) and Chris Cox (Facebook Chief Product Officer) to answer additional questions; 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 05/04/2018 – Britain’s information commissioner says Facebook co-operating with inquiry; 24/04/2018 – These are the rules that Facebook users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Group Inc has invested 0.33% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Savings Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 4,118 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Management has invested 0.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.3% or 48,311 shares. Texas-based Doliver Lp has invested 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.27% or 283,242 shares. 88,568 are owned by Alley. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mogy Joel R Counsel has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 6,279 shares. Alpine Woods Lc invested 0.69% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northeast Consultants holds 0.1% or 10,669 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.24% or 366,599 shares. Finance Architects Incorporated has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). National Company Tx invested in 0.59% or 139,990 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.17% or 198,326 shares. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 0.15% or 4,075 shares. Piedmont Invest has invested 2.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amg Bank holds 1,430 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co reported 1.26% stake. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maryland Cap holds 1.56% or 75,384 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridgeway Cap Inc has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Campbell Newman Asset Management has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,818 shares. 55,097 are held by L & S Advisors. Thomasville Bancshares has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,697 shares. Weik Capital Management accumulated 0.8% or 9,850 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 2.99 million shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 2.29M shares to 3.74 million shares, valued at $58.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 48,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 629,703 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

