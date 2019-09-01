Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Icon Advisers Has Increased Holding; Cypress Capital Management Wy Lowered Intel (INTC) Position by $541,501 as Share Value Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 5,900 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 104,989 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 99,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 52,646 shares to 73,951 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 3,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 0.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.57% or 27,322 shares. 170,173 were reported by Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Lc. Capital Ca holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 48,498 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0.89% or 3.66M shares. Essex Financial Svcs has 2.63% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Legal General Gp Public Limited Com owns 27.99 million shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer invested in 4.08% or 536,664 shares. Moreover, Albion Grp Ut has 0.55% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 75,001 shares. Westfield Management Lp reported 9,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gibraltar Capital Mgmt has 7.48% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 138,719 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Company reported 10,930 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 110,000 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company invested in 0.46% or 140,949 shares. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 96,927 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11 billion for 10.04 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 4,600 shares to 5,900 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU).