Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Horseman Capital Management LTD Upped Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Has Upped by Chemung Canal Trust Company

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,000 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97M shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 304 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, up from 2,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & has invested 0.94% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 50,607 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd has 0.39% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,093 shares. Burns J W And Co Incorporated New York has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company holds 14,439 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prentiss Smith And Com owns 5,942 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore Communications holds 0.58% or 35,579 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,340 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barr E S holds 6,167 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru holds 0.05% or 14,674 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Limited has 0.45% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 5,406 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Covington Inv accumulated 30,899 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr reported 161 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 282,900 shares to 311,180 shares, valued at $16.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 18,739 shares to 30,353 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr (XLF) by 48,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,823 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM).