Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Homrich & Berg Increased Holding; Aureus Asset Management Upped Visa Class A (V) Stake by $307,788; Share Value Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 1,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 227,129 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48 million, up from 225,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 4,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 25,357 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 20,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15,460 shares to 258,480 shares, valued at $16.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc. Class A (NYSE:ZTS) by 18,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,211 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Limited holds 2,025 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Co accumulated 63,822 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6.24M shares. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,234 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 1.81% or 137,315 shares. Stifel Financial reported 1.94M shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Company holds 1,760 shares. Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 0.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 3,754 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hendley Com owns 80,170 shares or 6.42% of their US portfolio. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,584 shares. 24,458 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 26,956 shares to 3,561 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 12,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,342 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).