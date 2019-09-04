Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.64 Million; Consulta LTD Decreased Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $31.40 Million

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 587,751 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 20,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 706,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.92 million, down from 726,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 4.96M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 24.82 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

