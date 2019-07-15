Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Grassi Investment Management Has Lowered Holding; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Declined, Focused Wealth Management Lowered Position by $426,075

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 41.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 55,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,550 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 133,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.56. About 2.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 10,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 2.21M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,372 shares to 121,159 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 7.98 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.